Guber poll: Lawmaker raises alarm over strange faces in Aba

. As Malami directs IGP to investigate alleged threats to life by agents of govt

By Steve Oko

Member representing Aba South constituency in the Abia State House of Assembly, Hon. Obinna Ichita, has raised the alarm over the presence of “strange faces in Aba”, who he alleged, were imported by political desperados ahead of the March 18 governorship and state house of assembly elections.

The lawmaker who raised the alarm during a press conference in Umuahia, appealed to the Chief of Defense Staff and Heads of security agencies to deploy enough personnel to the state to forestall any plot by anti-democratic elements to disrupt the forthcoming polls.

Ichita who is the deputy governorship candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, appealed for calm but charged the people to remain vigilant.

This is as the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has directed the Inspector General of Police, IGP, to commence investigation into the alleged threats on the life of Ichita.

The directive is coming on the heels of a petition by the lawmaker, alleging threats to his life by purported agents of Government.

Malami in an acknowledgement letter signed by the Director Citizens’ Right Department, Ministry of Justice, F. K Bebu, informed the lawmaker that the IGP had been directed to take necessary actions on his petition.

The lawmaker who confirmed this during the press conference, said he had to petition the Attorney General following several threats to his life by purported agents of Government.

” I complained that they threatened my life because I asked them to account for N27.4 billion world bank fund which was meant for specific intervention projects in my constituency.

” You know that the Abia State Government under Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu, sometime took me to court asking the court to stop me, a lawmaker from asking questions about projects executed in my constituency. Where is such done in a democracy? Abia Government, taking a member of the legislative arm of the same Government to court to stop him from exercising his constitutional duties?

” It has never happened anywhere in Nigeria, and thank God the judiciary said no to such executive rascality.

” I’m glad that the Attorney General of the Federation has directed the IGP to quickly investigate the matter”, he noted.

On the presence of strange faces in Aba, the lawmaker who said his constituents drew his attention to the development, urged security agencies not to take it lightly.

” I have had complaints from my constituents, of the presence of strange faces in their neighbourhood who were allegedly imported to cause mayhem during the governorship election.

” The National Security Adviser and security agencies should know the security implications of any violence in the upcoming elections in Abia.

” I, therefore, appeal the the Chief of Defense Staff to immediately deploy personnel to Abia so that we can have a free, fair and peaceful election. People should be allowed to vote for the candidates of their choice without any form of molestations.”

The lawmakers, however, declared that anybody no matter how highly or lowly connected, that attempts to foment trouble in the forthcoming election , would be vigorously resisted.