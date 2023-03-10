Guber poll:  Kwara APC, PDP trade words over cash inducement of voters

By Demola Akinyemi

The ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, in Kwara State and the leading opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, are trading words over allegations of vote buying through cash transfer.

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, had raised alarm over alleged ongoing transfers of N10,000, N20,000 and N30,000 to electorate and some security personnel by the APC to induce them, ahead of the forthcoming governorship/state House of Assembly elections.

But APC Campaign Council spokesperson and Commissioner for Finance, Mrs Olasumbo Florence Oyeyemi, in a wift reaction, denied the allegations.

However, Director General, PDP Campaign Council in Kwara State, Professor Ali Ahmad, who spoke at a briefing in Ilorin yesterday, said: “For the avoidance of doubt, the Electoral Act has criminalised this old practice of voter inducement.

“It provides in Section 121 that whoever directly or indirectly by himself or on his behalf, corruptly makes any gift, loan, offer, promise, procurement or agreement to or for any person, in order to induce such person to vote at any election has committed an offence liable on conviction to 12 months imprisonment.

“We have correct and factual information about how political office holders, private individuals outside government, influential people in our society, and even bureaucrats received huge money from government accounts and these individuals either retain the money as their own to buy their support while some others are charged with paying a huge part of the money in tranches of N20,000, N30, 000 and N10,000 to ordinary voters.

”This is a big political scam that is going on in our state. Thank God that the new financial regime being promoted by the APC government has also ensured there is an acute scarcity of cash and so the people involved in this scam are being forced to transact this fraudulent business using the banks.”

“This means there is a clear paper trail. The transactions can be traced, tracked, and trailed. Even those who design the idea of using payment wallets on some special platforms still leave a trail.

“We want these people involved in this scam to know that what they are doing amounts to diverting Kwara State’s government money to fund political and partisan activities. They should know that when they hide their backside, all the things they are doing are being tracked.”

Reacting yesterday, APC in a statement, titled ”Lies in, shadow-chasing won’t win you people’s trust, APC counters Kwara PDP.”, said: “There is no truth whatsoever to the claims of the ever-lying PDP. The party is notorious among our people for its reckless claims and penchant for outright falsehood.”