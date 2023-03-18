Guber poll: INEC a discredited organisation, should redeem image – Atiku

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to up their game in delivering a smooth governorship and state assembly elections holding nationwide today.
Atiku revealed this while speaking with reporters after casting his vote in Adamawa.
“Honestly, INEC is already a discredited organisation, let’s hope they will improve on their past performance,” he said.
Disclaimer
Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.