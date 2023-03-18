Home » News » Guber poll: INEC a discredited organisation, should redeem image – Atiku
2023 elections

March 18, 2023

Guber poll: INEC a discredited organisation, should redeem image – Atiku

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to up their game in delivering a smooth governorship and state assembly elections holding nationwide today.

Atiku revealed this while speaking with reporters after casting his vote in Adamawa.

“Honestly, INEC is already a discredited organisation, let’s hope they will improve on their past performance,” he said.

