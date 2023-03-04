Guber poll: Igbo communities in Lagos adopt PDP candidate, Jandor

By Efe Onadjae

Barely seven days to the Governorship and House of Assembly elections, scheduled for Saturday, March 11, 2023, the Igbo Communities in Lagos State on Saturday, endorsed the candidacy of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Governorship Candidate, Dr Olajide Adediran, popularly called Jandor and his running mate, Ms Funke Akindele in the poll.

Jandor got endorsed by the Ndigbo communities at an event titled: “the Igbo Communities in Lagos Official Endorsement of Dr Abdul-Azeez Adediran (aka Jandor), the Ozoigbondu of Lagos State,” at the endorsement ceremony in Oshodi-Isolo area of the state.

Speaking on behalf of the council, and the Igbo Communities in Lagos, Eze Nwosu, the Eze NdIgbo, Ikorodu North, affirmed that the Igbos had declared support for Adediran.

Nwosu, who raised the hands of Adediran, apparently in endorsement, jointly with other Ezes in attendance, said, “Ezes NdIgbo and Igbo communities in Lagos State endorse Jandor.”

In his response, Adediran, who described his Governorship battle as the “Lord’s battle,” expressed confidence that with the support of the people, the state would celebrate freedom by March 11.

According to him, “This battle is beyond physical. By this time next week, all of us will be out of that government suppressing us. The battle before us is about coming out en mass to vote.

“When they (APC) are having godfather, Jandor holds on to God the Father, we will call on Him and believe that He will heed our cry.

“The days of APC in Lagos are numbered. Next week we will put an end to its existence in Lagos. Please, make no mistake.

“Put out the votes, I am ready to protect it. I am ready to deploy security both conventional and unconventional for next Saturday’s elections.”

Describing the PDP defeat at last Saturday’s Presidential elections as “inconsequential,” Adediran said that he was determined with the support of God and the people to win Lagos State.

He continued: “From May 29, you will have a governor that understands that your coming in to Lagos is to add to our prosperity.

“If anybody says today that Lagos is a rich state, it is because of your contributions in Alaba International Market, as well as in Ladipo, Aspanda, Trade Fair and other Markets.

“We are the owners of this land. Everything that will bring prosperity, we will encourage.”

He, however, urged Igbos to be calm as he is poised about giving them a conducive environment for ease of doing business.

Promising to put a stop to the difficulties associated with the NdIgbo businesses in the state, Adediran also pledged to run the government with them.

PDP candidate said that he had long been identifying with Ndigbos in the state, saying that the forthcoming election was for the freedom of residents of the state.

“Tell everybody that we are going to provide enough security both conventional and unconventional.

“We will be our own army, we will protect our votes and ourselves in this election coming,” he added.

In attendance were: Eze Jude Nnaemeka Arinze ( Ezigbo of Oshodi Isolo, Eze Joseph Mba, Eze umu okorobia, Eze (Dr) John C. Nwosu, Ezigbo of Mushin, Arinze Jude Maureen, Eze ndigbo of Oshodi Isolo.

Others were: Eze Edwin Orji, Ezigbo of Mainland, Dr Eze Obianioma, Agu na Echemba, Anthony Elui, Ezigbo of Amuwo Odofin, Eze Okwudili George, Eze Udo na Adamo Ikorodu,Eze Edwin Nwakibeya, Ezigbo of Itire-Ikate and Eze David Nwosu, Ezigbo of Ikorodu North.