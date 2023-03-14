Guber poll: Enugu PDP tackles LP over alleged planned violent attacks

By Juliet Umeh

Enugu State Campaign Council of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has reacted to LP’s allegations of a planned violence and rigging by the PDP in the March 18 gubernatorial election.

According to the Campaign Council, Enugu Labour Party is a wicked lot who run when no man is pursuing them.

The PDP, however, thanked the LP for letting out and confirming to the world their neferious plot to unleash violence on the people of Enugu State, as was declared by the LP Senator-elect for Enugu North Senatorial District, Chief Okey Ezea.

The PDP also said it was instructive that the LP was yet to condemn the “do-or-die” threat by its mouthpiece several weeks after.

The Campaign Council, which spoke through its Director of Public Communications/Spokesman, Nana Ogbodo, yesterday, said the fever, which had come over the LP since it recorded some unexpected and fleeting victories in the National Assembly elections through a bandwagon effect of the presidential election, would be cured by the discerning Enugu State electorate on March 18.

“We won’t condescend to join issues with the Enugu Labour Party, which has been understandably unable to manage its unexpected success at the February 25 National Assembly election.

”It is a fact that whatever victories they scored were not predicated on the strength or popularity of their candidates, most of whom are either perennial losers or unknown quantities, but rather on the popularity of one man, who will not be on the ballot on March 18.

“It is also instructive that even Peter Obi, for whom the people actually deffered to, has categorically urged the electorate to eschew party definitions and vote for candidates with proven competence, capacity, and character, which the PDP candidate, Dr. Peter Mbah, epitomises.

“In any case, we thank the Enugu LP for letting us into their grand designs to unleash terror on Enugu people and massively rig the electoral process as announced by the LP Senator-elect for Enugu North senatorial district, Okey Ezea, who declared the forthcoming governorship election in the state as “a do-or-die” affair.

“However, we are to assure them that we have petitioned the Inspector-General of Police over that deadly threat by Ezea and that Enugu people will come out en masse to vote for Dr. Peter Mbah and the PDP in a peaceful atmosphere and that their votes will count. Enugu people will never surrender to their threats and evil designs,” the PDP stated.

The party also called on the Inspector-General of Police and heads of other security agencies not to spare any troublemaker plotting deaths and mayhem in the forthcoming governorship and State House of Assembly elections in the state.