Guber poll: Delta deputy gov clears air, says I’m with Oborevwori

From left; wife of Delta Governor, Dame Edith Okowa; Deputy Governor, Barr. Kingsley Otuaro and Speaker, Delta House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori; at the Inter-Denominational Thanksgiving Service to mark the 31st anniversary of the creation of Delta State held at Government House Chapel, Asaba, on Saturday.

By Emma Amaize, Regional Editor, South-South

The Deputy Governor of Delta State, Deacon Kingsley Otuaro, has described as untrue the rumor that he had shifted his support for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, gubernatorial candidate, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, to the rival All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege.



Otuaro, who spoke to Vanguard, weekend, on the speculation in social media that he had pitched his tent with PDP deserters rooting for Omo-Agege, said: “I am for Sheriff Oborevwori, who is the PDP gubernatorial candidate.”



“Three or four days ago, we had an enlarged Kingsley Burutu Otuaro, KBO, political organization meeting where I encouraged every one of them to return to his or her constituency to see what we can do to deliver Sheriff Oborevwori.



“I have been in touch with the governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, adding my opinion on some strategic things we are supposed to do, and some of those things we are already doing.



“Politics is such that people are wont to say whatever they want to say, God has given everybody a mouth and the mouth will surely be used. Therefore, we keep doing our best, hoping that God does what he wishes to do,” he said.