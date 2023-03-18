Guber Poll: David Mark wants will of the people to prevail

By Henry Umoru

FORMER President of the Senate, Senator, David Mark has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Security agencies and other stakeholders in the electioneering process to guide against what he described as any form of malpractices so that the results will reflect the wishes of the people .

Answering questions from Reporters after casting his vote along with his wife, Helen, in Otukpo, Benue state on Saturday, Senator Mark urged the electoral umpire, INEC and security operatives to ensure that the results represents the votes cast by the electorate.

In a statement on Saturday by his Media Adviser, Paul Mumeh, Senator Mark noted that the process has been peaceful so far pointing out that “a peaceful election is the desire of all Nigerians to usher in a new administration seamlessly”.

He said: “So far, the process has been smooth and orderly here in my area. I hope the process will continue seamlessly through out the country”.

The former President of the Senate added that a free and fair election would guarantee a peaceful society which would ultimately engender progress in the country.