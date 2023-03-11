Guber poll: Concerned residents reject godfatherism in Lagos

…warns against ethnic, religious incitement

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Ahead of the Governorship and House of Assembly election, a group of opinion and religious leaders in Lagos State has called on all eligible voters to come out enmasse and vote against any form of representation of godfatherism in the March 18 election.

The group, under the umbrella of Leaders After God’s Own Spirit Initiating A New State with acronym LAGOSIANS, led by Dr. Bolaji Akinyemi, condemned the negative effect of the grip of the godfather of the ruling party on governance and the growth of the state.

Akinyemi, at a media briefing on Saturday, at Ikeja, expressed the displeasure of the group over propagation of ethnic and religion sentiments to the campaign for election in the state.

He noted that all drumming of war and calls for ethno-religious crisis must be stopped forthwith inorder to engender a prosperous nation and state in particular.

Akiyemi, therefore, urged the residents to kick against any attempt “to replace the godfather of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, who has held the state by the jugular in the last 24 years with another godfather from one of the opposition party who recently endorsed one of the gubernatorial candidate.”

According to him: “What Lagos need is a truly independent governor who will not be at the whims and caprices of a godfather.

“We will gladly vote a youth but we prefer a boy to a boy-boy, that is a puppet who is tied to the apron string of his godfather” he said.

Akinyemi, however, revealed that the group along with majority of the state would soon announce a unanimous governorship candidate for endorsement, who will serve the interst of the masses and be responsible, accountable to the people who elect him into office and not to any godfather.

Also speaking, Dr. Femi Ferguson, Presiesident of the Ndigbo United Association, made a clarion call for all residents of the state to unite in the crusade to rid the state of political leaders who create divisions among the people to perpetuate themselves in office.

He called for peace and calmness before, during and after the election, maintained that security must be beefed up to allow people to exercise their franchise without fear or intimidation.