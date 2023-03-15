Guber poll: Atiku urges Nigerians to vote, says ‘all hope not lost’

Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 25 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar has urged Nigerians to come out and vote in defense of democracy.

The former Vice President said all hope is not lost, saying he will reclaim his “mandate”.

Atiku, in a broadcast on Wednesday, urged Nigerians not to give in to voter apathy due to the inability of the electoral body to transmit election results electronically in consonance with the provisions of the Electoral Act 2022.

He said, “Indeed, what the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) did in announcing the manipulated result was a clear breach of not only the 2022 Electoral Act but also its own guidelines which the electoral commission had repeatedly claimed would uphold the standards we had seen in the Osun and Ekiti elections. The INEC Chairman further ignored calls for a review of the process in line with the amended law.

“My fellow citizens, all hope is not lost. You must never give in to apathy. I assure you that the electoral fraud perpetrated by INEC will be reversed in due course as I champion the cause to reclaim our mandate.

“We, as citizens, must continue to show resilience in the defence of our democracy and in the exercise of our rights to vote. As the March 18 Governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections beckon, I urge you as patriotic citizens of our dear country to come out in your numbers to cast your votes. That is one of the ways you can use to demonstrate against the sham of an election of February 25.

“As you cast your votes peacefully this Saturday and in observance of the Electoral Act and INEC guidelines, be sure to do so for the candidates of the PDP, the only truly national party, for a greater and prosperous Nigeria.”

Recall that INEC had earlier rescheduled the governorship and state assembly elections from Saturday, March 11 to Saturday, March 18.