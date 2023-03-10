Guber poll: Akwa Ibom PDP tackles opposition over allegations

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

The People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in Akwa Ibom State, have described renewed attacks and allegations against the party by some opposition parties in view of the next Saturday gubernatorial poll as an indication of panic.

Some stakeholders of the PDP who made the assertion in separate statement, noted that the fears by the opposition particularly the

Young Progressive Party (YPP) was not surprising given the party’s abysmal outing during the Presidential and National Assembly polls.

The State Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Mr

Borono Bassey, Wednesday evening in Uyo chided the YPP for falsely claiming that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Governor Udom Emmanuel and the PDP of plotting to rig the upcoming governorship election at a press conference.

Bassey said it was a crying shame for the party State Chairman, Apostle Nyeneime Andy to had during a press conference within the week shamelessly blame their failure on other factors, instead of the truth that Akwa Ibom people have seen the deceits and selfishness which is the foundation of their decision to congregate as political Party.

His words:”During the Press Conference, which was merely a session of the YPP leaking their wounds of defeat, Mr Nyeneime Andy falsely claimed that Governor Udom Emmanuel visited and spent four hours at the INEC office.

“We challenge Apostle Nyeneime Andy to produce even the tiniest shred of evidence that show that Governor Udom Emmanuel had visited INEC office on the said day, else the lying State Chairman of YPP should never stand before his Church to preach against the sin of lying.

” We are shocked that the ill-fated and makeshift Political Party-YPP, is using reverse psychology to make false accusation on the electoral umpire, INEC, our Party, the PDP and Governor Udom Emmanuel, given that the security agencies have received several tip-off about heinous activities by known YPP Chieftains ahead of the forthcoming elections.

“We must warn that our Party will not tolerate a repeat of this kind of behaviour as we have petitioned the Security agencies to ensure that they deploy video surveillance all over the state and also apprehend Chieftain of any political party who makes effort to mar the smooth, credible and peaceful conduct of the March 11, 2023 elections.

“The PDP in Akwa Ibom is permanently humbled in gratitude to the millions of Akwa Ibom people who have demonstrated their faith in our party as the most credible platform for the emergence of those to lead and represent our dear state”

On his part , spokesperson of PDP/Umo Eno Campaign Council, Prince Chris AbasiEyo, said the poor outing of All Progressive Congress (APC), and YPP during the February 25, polls, indicated that even with their alliance, both parties could not defeat the PDP in the state.

“Some leading APC members have openly been canvassing a statewide alliance with the YPP as their only pathway to victory. It is, therefore, ridiculous for the APC to issue a statement claiming that the PDP is trying to unite two small opposition parties against itself. Wonders shall never end.

“In any case, the PDP is not disturbed whatsoever about any alliance of failure. We understand their panic and distress, having realised that they stand no chance of defeating the PDP in the March, 2023 gubernatorial and State Assembly elections, following their defeat in the February 25, 2023 presidential and National Assembly elections.

“We deeply appreciate the overwhelming support of our people in the last elections. We cannot take your mandate for granted. Please let us do it again in the next elections”,

AbasiEyo stated.

The YPP, according to reports during the said media briefing was quoted to had alleged among others that: “Credible intelligence also has it that the State REC has been instructed to inflate the figures, during collation of results, in favour of PDP in a situation where the plan on the field did not materialize.

“PDP thugs in company of illegal police officers and some genuine military personnel will be drafted to strongholds of opposition parties (emphasis was on YPP) to disrupt election through violence and destroy all the voting materials and even pretend to kidnap some INEC officials so as to exonerate INEC from the deal”