Guber election: Primate Theophilus Olabayo predicts Sanwo-Olu’s victory

Lagos, Nigeria. March 7, 2023 – Primate Theophilus Olabayo, the founder of the Evangelical Church of Yahweh, Worldwide, has predicted that the current Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu will emerge as the winner of the Lagos gubernatorial election. Olabayo made this prediction during a recent interview, citing various factors that support his prediction.

Olabayo noted that Sanwo-Olu has shown exemplary leadership qualities during his tenure as the Governor of Lagos State, including his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and his efforts towards the development of the state. He also praised Sanwo-Olu’s dedication to ensuring the safety and well-being of the people of Lagos.

Olabayo also called for calm, stressing that politicians and clergy need to be very careful with their words and utterances.

Last year, Olabayo predicted that the President-Elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, would win the election.Olabayo predicted that the President-Elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, would win the election.

Primate Olabayo said the court/tribunal proceedings of the Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi, will not yield anything and that it will be a peaceful transition of power and Nigeria’s President-Elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu will be sworn in peacefully.

He stressed that the Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi will work with the President-Elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu during his administration to build a better Nigeria.

Prophet Olabayo’s prediction comes at a crucial time as the Lagos gubernatorial election approaches. Many Lagosians are looking forward to a free, fair and peaceful election that will produce a credible leader for the state.