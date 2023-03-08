Guber Election: Kaduna kicks at using mosques, churches for campaigns, endorsements 

By Ibrahim Hassan, Kaduna

The Kaduna State Elections Monitoring Committee has asked the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and the Jamatul Nasil Islam (JNI) to issue a joint statement appealing to religious leaders to henceforth stop using places of worship as avenues for campaigns and endorsing candidates.

During a meeting held at the Kaduna State Peace Commission,the decision was met among others,by the members of the Kaduna State Elections Monitoring Committee with representatives of the following organisations:

Kaduna State Peace Commission,The Nigeria Police, Kaduna State Command,Department of State Services,Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps,National Orientation Agency,Kaduna State Vigilance Service,Christian Association of Nigeria,Jama’atulNasril Islam, Interfaith Mediation Centre,Nigeria Union of Journalists,National Association of Women Journalists,Network of Peace Journalists,Equal Access International (Nigeria),Legal Awareness for Nigerian Women,Ladies Empowerment Goals and Support Initiative (LEGASI),Village Debo Care Initiative,Mercy Corps Nigeria and Kaduna Youth Peace and Security Network.

A statement signed on behalf of the Committee by the Kaduna State Peace Commission,National Orientation Agency,Jama’atul Nasril Islam,Christian Association of Nigeria,Nigeria Union of Journalists,

Interfaith Mediation Centre and Equal Access International, stated that

the meeting reviewed the Presidential and National Assembly Elections and

assess ongoing campaigns for the forthcoming Governorship and State House of Assembly elections.

“The Committee expresses it’s appreciation to the various stakeholders for the positive roles they played in ensuring that the Presidential and National Assembly elections took place in an atmosphere of peace and tranquility in Kaduna State.”

“The Committee therefore urge the people of Kaduna State to sustain the positive actions in the Governorship and State House of Assembly elections holding on 11th March 2023.”

“On the ongoing campaigns for the Governorship and House of Assembly

elections, the Committee notes:

“The desperation by politicians and their supporters who are now deepening the ethnic and religious divisions in the State.

“The negative role of some religious scholars and preachers who are engaging in the endorsement of political parties and candidates in places of worship which is further polarising the polity.

“Growing use of hate speech and divisive messages in some of the media organisations that is heightening tensions in the State.

“The alarming increase in the use of social media platforms to broadcast hate speech and fake news.

-The potential threats in many communities over the risk of recruiting young people to cause commotion and disrupt the peaceful conduct of the elections. The Committee, as a matter of urgency, cautions and appeals to:

“All candidates vying for elective positions in the State, especially the

Gubernatorial candidates to make public statements committing to non

violence elections and renouncing all forms of provocation and incitements, including the use of hateful rhetoric made by others in their name.

-All political parties and their supporters are to henceforth stop hateful

campaigns and incitements.

“The Kaduna State Police Command and other security agencies to immediately initiate actions that will stop incitements and provocation.

“The Kaduna State Peace Commission, the National Orientation Agency, sister agencies, faith based organisations and civil society organisations to engage with the citizens of the State to calm the current tensions to ensure reversal to issue based campaigns.

“The Independent National Electoral Commission work to address all the

lapses associated with the Presidential and National Assembly elections to ensure free, fair and transparent elections on 11thMarch 2023.

“The Christian Association of Nigeria and the Jama’atu Nasril Islam to issue a joint press statement appealing to religious leaders to henceforth stop using places of worship as avenues for campaigns and endorsing candidates.They should also extend this appeal to clerics outside Kaduna State who are engaged in endorsing candidates and inciting the citizenry in the State.

“The people of the State, especially the youths to refuse to engage in thuggery and other unwholesome activities that will negatively affect the elections and cause election violence.

“Media organisations to assist in broadcasting peaceful messages to

support the peaceful conduct of elections, while refraining from accepting advertisements that are inciting and provocative.”