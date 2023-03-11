Guber Election: Embrace electoral transparency, digital rights, CSOs tell FG

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja.

AHEAD of the March 18 governorship election in Nigeria, Digital Rights and Information Partnership, DRIP, and Paradigm Initiative, PI, have called on the Federal Government, FG, to prioritize the digital rights of Nigerians, while committing itself to a transparent electoral process during the election.

The Media Relations Officer, DRIP, Edozie Chukwuma, made the call during a press briefing, on Thursday, in Abuja.

While reiterating the need to safeguard digital rights and improve transparency in the electoral processes post the presidential elections and in view of the Gubernatorial elections, he said that the recently conducted presidential election fell short of international transparency standards.

He said: “Nigeria recently conducted the most contested election in two decades. Despite electoral campaigns, voter education and civic discussions on why the elections should be both credible and transparent, the election fell short of international transparency standards due to the Independent National Electoral Commission’s inability to effectively and efficiently leverage digital technology.

“Leveraging Digital media and the internet has its unique challenges due to our dynamic political landscape which was evident in the just concluded elections.

“The commission invested heavily in technology (such as the BVAS and IREV systems) to ensure transparency and direct transmission of electoral results from polling units. However, polling results were transmitted manually due to reports of external interference and connectivity challenges faced which highlight the issues of citizens’ data protection, internet governance and unlawful shutdowns.

“Nigerians deserve protection against unlawful shutdowns and interference as seen during the presidential elections which has decreased citizens’ trust in the commission’s capacity to ensure transparency and credibility.”

Calling on FG to utilize social media platforms, among other things, Chukwuma said that the Digital Rights and Freedom Bill (DRFB) at the National Assembly would address undue interference with digital privacy of any Nigerian citizen; protects the rights to peaceful assembly and association online of all Nigerians through social networks and platforms, among others.

He, therefore, called on the government to safeguard the civic space by curtailing unlawful shutdowns, and guarantee freedom of expression and assembly online of all Nigerians.