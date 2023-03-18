Guber Election: El-Rufai alleges voter intimidation in Southern Kaduna 

Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai.

-Heavy security,low voter turn out in Kaduna metropolis

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Meanwhile, armoured personal vehicle and other paraphernalia of war manned by stern looking and combat ready security personnel were seen in strategic locations within Kaduna metropolis on election day.

Although no any untoward incidence was recorded as at time of filing this report, there was quite in many quarters especially in Kaduna North Local Government Area, where many polling stations could not have the expected number of eligible voters.

At the LEA Primary School Kawo Kaduna where the gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress ( APC), Senator Uba Sani cast his vote,the school compound which served as a cluster of about 4 or more polling units, was sparsely populated.

Even when a convoy accompanied by some security operatives ushered in the APC gubernatorial candidate to cast his vote, the frenzy and hoopla immediately died down when the Senator representing Kaduna Central and his close aides left. It was a if he left with the crowd.

Shortly after Uba Sani cast his vote, his long time boss and Governor of Kaduna State,Nasir El-Rufai came to the polling together with his media aide, Muyiwa Adekeye and few others, presumably to show solidarity to the gubernatorial hopeful, Uba Sani.

The Governor who dressed in a simple T shirt and trousers, appeared calm and unperturbed, often waving to the cheering few who murmured that El-Rufai was a native of the area and had his early education in the LEA Primary School Kawo.

Before then, the Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed , also a native of the area and cousin of Governor El-Rufai, accompanied by her aides, came to the Primary school and went round to examine what was going on .

Meanwhile, Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufa’I has alleged that voters in Southern Kaduna were intimidated and asked to vote for the candidates of a certain political party and go home.

The headquarters of Southern Kaduna, Kafanchan, was over 2 hours journey from Kaduna metropolis.

Southern Kaduna was a PDP stronghold and the gubernatorial candidate of the Labour Party, Hon Jonathan Asake was of Southern Kaduna extraction.