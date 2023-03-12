Guber election: Delta Obident groups reaffirm support for Omo-Agege

Omo-Agege

By Jimitota Onoyume

63 support groups in Delta state for the presidential bid of Labour Party, LP, in the last presidential election, Mr Peter Obi, have again reaffirmed their endorsement of the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege as their preferred candidate in the coming governorship election in the state.

In a statement made available to the Vanguard in Warri, the groups under the aegis of Consultative Assembly of Obidients movement, dismissed opposition to their stand by the state Chairman of Labour Party, Chief Tony Ezeagu, saying that the Obidients movement is an autonomous group.

“The Obidients in Warri and Asaba have collectively aligned with and endorsed His Excellency the Deputy President of the Senate, Barr.Ovie Omoagege of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“In our formal press statement endorsing the DSP, which was awash in both the conventional and new media, we stated clearly that the Obidients Movement is an amalgam of social movements,political pressure groups, ethnic nationality platforms, professional associations, faith based organizations, artisans, community based organizations, youth based organizations, student union governments,academic and Delta diasporans.

“We are independent and autonomous in our modus operandi but we collectively moved to support Peter Obi Presidency for the overall interest of the federal Republic of Nigeria, not essentially as card carrying members of the labour Party.Therefore, we wish to call on Tony Ezeagu, to refrain from our independent activities We have taking our decision and nobody can do anything about it .

“It is our collective choice and decision that after ,24 years of the PDP poor governance ,the democrats must vacate the seat of power for the progressives. This press statement serves as a re affirmation of our resolve.”

Those who signed the statement were Udofia Victory, Pastor David Agbroko, Omotuwou Onovirakpo, Moke Mirrabel ,Fred Brisibe , Hon Edafe Opum and Engr Grant Oji.