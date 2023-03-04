Guber: Don’t give up on voting your conscience, LP urges Rivers youth

By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT – LABOUR Party (LP) has urged youths in Rivers state not to be deterred from coming out to vote for candidates of the party in March 11 governorship and state assemblies elections despite perceived irregularities that marred the presidential elections.

An LP leader in the state, Fafa Dan Princewill, in the appeal in Port Harcourt yesterday said, “I call on all youths in Rivers to come out enmasse and vote candidates of their choice in the March 11th Governorship and House of Assembly Election.

“Granted, there is nothing worse than voting and feeling like your votes do not count. That was part of the challenges why we cannot stop now. The reason you wake up every day is to meet the new challenge of the day.

“I encourage everybody in Rivers State not to despair. Sometimes some demoralising experiences make you feel everything is lost. Please don’t feel so now because that is what they want you to do and not show up at your polling unit next Saturday so that there is voters’ apathy.

“And if you do not come out to vote, you have inadvertently already voted. You would have voted for the people who will come to dictate for you for another four years. We cannot allow that to happen now.

“I also advice against violence. Violence does not cure violence. It only worsens it. We all saw what happened. In Rivers, we must put an end to this loss of young lives which is a very demoralising experience. Violence has no place in a democracy”