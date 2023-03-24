Guber: Delta commissioner hails Oborevwori, Okowa over victory

By Etop Ekanem

The Delta State Commissioner for Primary Education, Chief Sunday Onoriode, has congratulated the governor-elect, Sheriff Oborevwori, his deputy, Chief Monday Onyeme, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State and the entire PDP family over the overwhelming victory at the March 18 governorship election.

In a congratulatory message to the Governor-elect, Onoriode described the victory as the will of the people and a well-deserved one, pointing out that the victory is a testimony of Sen. Okowa’s unprecedented performance across the 25 local government areas of the state.

The commissioner said the victory of Oborevwori, Onyeme, and the party was possible due to the fact that Okowa has impacted positively several lives in the state, and that it was on that road map that the victory was achieved.

Onoriode said: “I join millions of Deltans and our party to heartily congratulate our governor for his steadfastness in ensuring that his performance in the state manifested through Deltans that came out in their numbers to vote all PDP candidates across the state, mostly for their choice of Oborevwori and Onyeme as governor and deputy respectively.

“Oborevwori and Onyeme victory is a victory for all Deltans, as the victory shows that the hand of God is on PDP if you witnessed the celebration and jubilation across the state by all Deltans and non-Deltans after Oborevwori was declared governor-elect by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

“We are very confident that the ‘MORE Agenda’ of the incoming administration, will no doubt cater to all the yearnings of all Deltans in this continuation of the PDP-led administrationfor the betterment of both Deltans and non-Deltans. Once again, congratulations”.