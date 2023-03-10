GRV’s First 100 Days as Governor of Lagos

I have a vision for a new Lagos

Here is my action plan for the first 100 Days in office.

1.0

Increase Minimum Wage to N60,000

On Day 1 in Office, the salary of Civil Servants will be increased by 100% to N60,000 monthly. The target is to reach N100,000 as soon as possible. This will cover everybody including street sweepers.

2.0

Moral suasion to persuade the Organised Private Sector to follow Govt’s lead by stopping casualisation and also increase their minimum wage to a living wage. Banks, telcos, oil companies, multinationals, large national corporates, etc will be incentivised with PAYE tax credits to stop casualisation and index their minimum wage to their capacity to pay rather than current market wage rates which are suppressed by high unemployment. A first step for a Lagos where every worker has health care, pensions and similar benefits.

3.0

Cancel Alpha Beta’s Contract which costs the State N5bn monthly.

4.0

Use the savings from the cancellation of Alpha Beta contract to set up a grand Loan Scheme for Micro, Small and Medium Scale Enterprises. Ensure at least 10,000 beneficiaries in the first 100 Days. We expect the scheme to benefit up to 1m beneficiaries in 4 years.

5.0

Establish a portal for publishing costs of all government projects and compare them to World Bank standards to eliminate waste and corruption.

6.0

Issue a 10-year order for 10,000 vehicles to an auto manufacturer that commits to building an auto assembly in Lagos with a credible plan to achieve 50% value added within 5 years.

7.0

Pull down all toll gates in the Lekki Ajah axis and Ikoyi link bridge.

8.0

Build a monument in memory of our slain sons and daughters at the old Lekki Toll Gate.

9.0

Advertise for the employment of 10,000 teachers with outstanding grades (First Class and Second Upper or Upper Credit) to start a process of repositioning teaching as a middle-class career.

10.0

Execute a Memorandum of Understanding with all Road Transport Unions for the implementation of a rehabilitation and retraining program, and take Agberos off our roads.

11.0

Invite bids for the design and construction of 100 km of rail across Lagos.

12.0

Host an education summit with all stakeholders to get buy-in into GRV’s plan for partnerships to upscale public schools to the standards of the best private school.

13.0

Host a health summit with all stakeholders to get buy-in for partnerships to upscale services at Primary Health Centres to best-in-class, laying the foundation for an effective referral system.

14.0

A summit for various artisan associations such as bricklayers, plumbers, mechanics, welders, carpenters, tailors and other technicians with the objective of creating a process for their certification and access to small-scale loans.

15.0

Working with my Party, the Labour Party, appoint first-class caretaker Chairmen for each Local Government, each appointee being skilled enough to be a potential Governor.

16.0

Set a date for Local Government elections.

17.0

Issue Guidelines to open up the BRT routes to all investors who meet the minimum standards. Create a program for widespread investment in public transport by all willing Lagosians and investors.

18.0

Issue Guidelines for markets to operate autonomously and appoint their own Iyalojas and Babalojas.

19.0

Release Guidelines for a new waste management system for separating waste to paper, plastic and organic from homes; a first step towards a world class system for turning waste into biogas and fertilizer.

20.0

Emergency rehabilitation of buildings and facilities in 100 primary and secondary schools pending comprehensive reconstruction.

21.0

Enumeration of all apartments that have been vacant for more than 180 days, and commencement of a program to ensure occupancy by 31st Dec. At least 100 such apartments are to be occupied in the first 100 days.

22.0

The commencement of the rehabilitation of 100 inner roads spread across all Local Governments in Lagos.

I am determined to set Lagos on course to become First World in 30 years.

Hold me accountable after the first 100 Days.

Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour

Labour Party Candidate for Governor of Lagos State