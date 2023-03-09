Group urges INEC to ensure results in IReV reflect Nigerians’ will

The Nigerians in Diaspora Organization (NIDO) has advised the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure the elections results in its portal reflect the will expressed by citizens.



The NIDO Chairman, Dr Kinsman Chikelu made the call at a news conference in Abuja on Thursday.

Chikelu said that members of the organisation came from different countries and continents to observe the election, based on the assurance that the elections process would be credible.

He, however, claimed that what was witnessed, especially the inability to upload presidential election results from polling units to INEC Result View Portal (IReV) with Bimodal Voter Accreditation (BVAS) in real time was disappointing.

“We as NIDO, in line with the communiqué issued few days after the elections on the stand of NIDO worldwide, we are here to reinforce our stand.

“We are saying categorically that the presidential election that was witnessed few days ago, organised by INEC was not free and fair to the standard that we expected.

“Secondly, we are using this opportunity to call on INEC to upload the results and reflect the voting of Nigerians,” he said.

Chikelu urged the judiciary to ensure that justice was served to all aggrieved parties before it seeking redress on the election.

“As the matter is already in court we have said it clearly as civilized citizens of Nigeria living in the Diaspora, we have trust in our judicial system.

“We are using this opportunity to extend our demand for the second time to the judiciary that they should not disappoint the entire Nigerians and say the law as it is.

“The judiciary should do the needful and redeem the image of whatsoever transpired that day by bringing the common man to his rights.’’

Chikelu advised Nigerians to be calm and have confidence that the judiciary would serve justice on the election.

He called on international community not to be in haste in its congratulatory messages or comments on the elections.