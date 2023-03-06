Group tasks IGP on whistle blower’s allegation against police officers

By Vincent Ujumadu

Awka- A human rights organization, the Rule of Law and Accountability Advocacy Center, RULAAC, has urged the Inspector General of Police, IGP, to show transparency in handling the case of the 26-year-old National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member, Emeh Nnamdi, who was declared wanted by the Police for alleged impersonation of an Assistant Superintendent of Police and defamation of character.

Executive Director of RULAAC, Okechukwu Nwanguma recalled that the same fellow also made revelations about the existence of an alleged criminal cartel of police officers in Zone 13 Ukpo and Anambra State CID Annex (former Awkuzu SARS). He was also alleged to be involved in unlawful detention, torture and extrajudicial killing, as well as stealing and conversion of property of executed detainees in their custody.

The Nigeria Police Force had earlier invited the accused police officers to the Force Headquarters. They were later allowed to go home, while their accuser and whistle blower has been arrested and detained at the Force Headquarters.

The IGP has also set up a team to investigate the allegations by the whistle blower.

In a statement on Monday, Nwanguma said civil society groups were closely monitoring the investigation of both the allegations against the police officers and the whistle blower.

He said: “The investigation of both sides must be transparent, impartial, exhaustive and effective. The detained whistle blower must not be subjected to any form of torture or Ill treatment.

“He must be accorded all the due process guarantees and safeguards against abuse of his fundamental human rights.

“The IGP should facilitate for him access to legal support as mandated by the Police Act.

“We want to see the truth unravelled and justice done. There should be no cover up or shielding of any person found to be involved in any crime.”