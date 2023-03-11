Group petitions IGP over alleged arrests of PDP members in Osun

.

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

A group Coalition for Good Governance, C4GG has alleged that the powers that be have launched a massive and illegal arrest of members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State and called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to see the reason and intervene.

The group, in a letter to the IGP sighted by our correspondent, signed by Adegbemle, Adetayo T, Convener, C4GG, stated that the illegal and unwarranted arrests of PDP Members, if not stopped, may not augur well for democracy.

“It is on a solemn and pensive note that we have decided to reach out through the media to your esteemed office as the Number One enforcer of peace, law and order in Nigeria.”

“Our group, Coalition for Good Governance, comprising of 4 civil society organizations in Osun State and Nigeria at large, is a major stakeholder in the welfare, peace, stability and ensuring that the good people of Osun State and Nigeria enjoy the benefit of good governance.”

“We have therefore been keeping close tabs on all political actors in Osun State, where we have severally sued for peace and called that law and order is sacrosanct.”

“It is with much chagrin and apprehension, therefore, to witness the ongoing arrest and victimization of some political segment, especially from the PDP stock.”

“After calling severally to all actors for peace, law and order, We have no other option but to call your attention, and your dear office, Sir, to this illegal and unwarranted arrest of PDP Members, and to forestall any breakdown of law and order in the State.”

“We had earlier called on all parties not to allow their personal ambitions to truncate the peace and interests of the commonwealth of the people of Osun State. There will always be winners, any losers, in any election cycle, and at worst, the Court of Law is there to seek any redress anyone may be seeking, and this process is presently ongoing.”

“Dear Sir, We have trust in your leadership, and it is our utmost expectation that our letter would be considered with dispatch,” the group stated.