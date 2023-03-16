Group mobilises voters for EDHA election, tasks media on reportage

By Ozioruva Aliu,BENIN CITY

A group, Mentoring Individual’s Dream Initiative (MiND Initiative) has held a mass rally in Benin City where it called for voters to ensure they come out to vote on Saturday for the house of assembly election in Edo state and eschew violence.

In a statement read to journalists, The Executive Director, of Mind Initiative, Peter Aguebor said MiND Initiative with support from it’s partner, Accountability Lab Nigeria also enjoined the media to be part of the campaigns for voters to turn out to vote which is their civic responsibility as citizens of the country.

He said the legislative arm is the real symbol of democracy and urged the voters to ensure that they play their part in electing lawmakers for the state.

He said “The legislative arm of government of any nation is the heart of representative democracy. It is the only place through which the minds and aspirations of the citizenry are adequately represented through its various elected representatives; hence the need for a loud and conscious sensitization to disrupt the absurd previous scenarios characterized by low voter turns out during the legislative election and little or no attention of the citizens towards this arm of government leading to the election of incompetency, naïve and docile representation.”

Aguebor urged the leadership of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) to ensure that “it members keep to the ethos of the National Broadcasting Commission in the areas of ensuring they abate the spread of fake news and unfounded allegations generated by politicians in heating up the political space in the state and the same to the print media.

“During the election, media houses should ensure they highlight and build on real-time experiences and encounters faced by the electorates and properly help in channeling these experiences to the right channel or organization concerned for effective election process.”