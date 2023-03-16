Group congratulate Tinubu, says new Nigeria is possible

By Chinedu Adonu

A group, Rescue Movement for New Nigeria have sent a congratulation message to the President-elect of Nigeria, Bola Ahmad Tinubu for his victory.

The group who made this congratulation in a statement signed by its Director General, DG, Mr Martins Ugwu, urged Nigerians to keep hope alive, adding that New Nigeria is possible.

“It is longer news that the Nigerian presidential election has come and gone but the ripple effect created by the said election is still very fresh in the minds of millions of Nigerians who have hoped to use this opportunity to reset the country for good.

“Besides, an election has been conducted and the winner declared by INEC and it is on this note we are using this opportunity to send our congratulatory message to Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the victory at the poll and we hope he will use this opportunity to provide Nigerians the much needed relief from many years of bad leadership.

“Ladies and gentlemen, our collective resolve to build a new Nigeria of Our dreams shouldn’t be dashed as a result of the recent happening especially as regards to INEC’s inability to offer Nigerians free, fair and credible elections but we must continue to stand strong together until the good news is declared.

“Because never has there been the influence in the hands of young people like the influence we carry now. But for Nigeria to reap the dividends she has longed for, it is up to our generation to make sure that influence is channeled correctly and directed towards relevant issues that affect not only ourselves, but generations after us. And there is no better step to achieve this than for us to come together as young people and begin to address the challenges reasonably in line with democratic principles and norms.

“But as an organization, we are impressed that despite the INEC shortcomings, it is no longer business as usual in our political contests. It is now very important for an independent and genuine youth movement in this country that will leverage on the new Nigeria spirit aimed at building our dream society, since the youth can get real angry and committed for a United action and that is the reason behind the formation of Rescue Movement for new Nigeria, under the leadership of His Excellency Faduri Oluwadare Joseph, an enigma and true believer whose passion for a new Nigeria is unrivaled”.

The group however, urged Nigerians to come out en mass to vote for their choice candidate in the forthcoming elections.

“As we prepare to go for the next election, the governorship and House of Assembly election across the country, we urge the people to come out massively to vote for their chosen candidates. We should not be demoralized by the INEC actions and inactions. We believe that democracy is like a baby, it will continue to grow, we must continue to pursue it, nurture it, stand for it until we get it right where people will be free to vote and their vote accounted for .

“As a noble movement working for the good of the masses, RESCUE Movement (RM) for New Nigeria has come to stay, the fasted growing movement in the country with National interest. We recognized that ignorance and economic inequality are linked with other form of social and economic injustice such as violence, corruption, gender inequality, tribal sentiment and religious crises.

“Hence we are committed to building a strong Nigeria founded on equity, justice, peace and greater opportunities to seek more knowledge and Self-Advancement. We believe that our organization should be a visionary and responsible leader for socio-political transformation in the country.

“Finally, we must begin to work on improving lives and play an important role in policy formulation and implementation for the advancement and good of our people and humanity at large. And it is our hope that our ideology will be characterized by your passionate commitment and resolve to vigorously pursue social justice, peace and development of the society. We implore vibrant Nigeria youths to take que into this vision of building the new Nigeria of Our dream.

“We will be a watchdog for this incoming administration and stand as a force to defend democracy. Good governance and a mouthpiece of Nigerian People especially the Youths and Younger generation”.