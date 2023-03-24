Group condemns fresh plot to frustrate Umo Eno as governor-elect

.. Plans transition project to facilitate gov Udom’s completion agenda

By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

Akwa Ibom group, under the aegis of Uyo Senatorial District Media Practitioners Forum, USDMPF, has condemned fresh plot to frustrate Pastor Umo Eno, who won the March 18, 2023 governorship election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party ,PDP, in the State.

USDMPF in a statement signed by its Chairman, Elder Ofonimeh Isong, thanked Akwa Ibom electorate particularly those Ikot Ekpene and Eket Senatorial districts who came out to show faith, commitment by voting for Umo to emerge the Governor-elect.

They specially expressed gratitude to God for causing His will alone to manifest in the State during the 2023 general elections, adjudged by many as free, fair and credible, peaceful and worthy of commendation.

The statement added: “However, while we thank Governor Udom Emmanuel for his peaceful mien with spiraling influence that impacted on the peaceful conduct of the 2023 general elections, it is sad that a few insatiably disgruntled aspirants and, contestants in the governorship election have sworn to derail the peace we are enjoying in the state via another fresh legal battle.

” We have it on good authority that a governorship aspirant who lost out in the last PDP governorship primary is plotting to another case against our Governor-elect, Pastor Umo Eno.

” While it is within his right to do so, we want to advise against this senseless distraction, and we hereby condemn such antics of political sadists and their co-travellers who, by their perceived actions, do not wish Akwa Ibom well. Enough is enough”

USDMPF, however, urged candidates who lost out in the March 18 elections to sheathe their swords, and embrace peace, stressing that with the election over it was now time to close ranks, reconcile and accept the olive branch extended to them by the winners especially the governor-elect.

It noted that it would soon organise a Transition Project aimed at facilitating the completion Agenda of the State Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel, as well as fast-track the takeoff of, Pastor Eno’s administration.

“As the administration of His Excellency Mr Udom Emmanuel is putting finishing touches to sign off on a good note, Uyo Senatorial District Media Practitioners Forum ( USDMPF ) plans a Transition Project (TP) aimed at facilitating the completion Agenda of Governor Udom Emmanuel as well as fast-track the takeoff of Pastor Umo Eno’s administration.

“For a man who has dared his traducers, ignored ethnic treachery, the pull-him-down tactics of his political opponents, and delivered on his promises and even things he never promised Akwa Ibom people for the almost eight years of his untainted leadership, there is no better way to immortalize his legacies and sustain the ideals of his administration than to continously tell him Udom Sosongo”