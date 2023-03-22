Group commends Arewa Chiefs in Lagos for role played in Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu polls victory 

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) has commended the Arewa Community in Lagos, led by the Sarkin Hausawan Lagos – the Chairman Arewa Council of Chiefs Alhaji (Dr) Aminu Yaro Dogara, Sarkin Hausawan along with Sarkin Fulanin Lagos (Chairman, Fulani Council of Chiefs) Alhaji (Dr) Muhammad Abubakar Bambado during the Presidential and Governorship election.

The group said that it was gratifying to note that the contribution of voters of the Arewa community in Lagos helped greatly in securing the victory of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the re-election of Governor Sanwo-Olu on which the Arewa Community helped to secure their victory voluntarily, without requesting a dime from them.

The National President of AYCF, Alhaji Shettima Yerima in a statement said, “in view of the current development of Lagos State’s democratic space, the Arewa Community in Lagos, led by the Sarkin Hausawa and Sarkin Fulani (Chairman, Fulani Council of Chiefs), has made valuable sacrifice in the Presidential, National Assembly and governorship elections in Lagos State.

“We are compelled to openly express our happiness over the volunteerism and self-sacrifice of the Arewa Community led by both Sarkin Hausawa and Sarkin Fulani monarchs, including their kith and kins in 19 States of Northern Nigeria, in the elections that produced Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as Nigeria’s democratically-elected leader.

“We feel duty bound therefore, to follow-up on the promise made by President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu to all Northerners, to redeem his beautiful promise of protecting their image, integrity and safety, including the Arewa Community in Lagos. We believe this will further strengthen their faith in the capacity of the President-elect to deliver on his mandate.

“It was exciting how the Arewa Community redoubled their sacrifice and volunteerism in finally ensuring the success of Governor Sanwo-Olu in his new tenure of office. This is a genuine demonstration of their trust and confidence in both the President-elect and the Lagos State State Governor.

“It is on record that the Arewa Community selflessly did everything they could to support their own, tremendously, without recourse to party, state, or the candidates because they believe in Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Most importantly, promise is a debt, and we believe the President-elect and the incumbent governor (whose mandate has just been renewed)are well aware of this truism. We hope they will live up to expectations as soon as possible, especially for a voting population that did not collect a single Kobo before casting their votes for both the President-elect and the Governor whose mandate has just been renewed by our voters.

“For those of us, Arewa people in Lagos Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a big egbon because he is a son to our late leader and Sarkin Hausawa Late Alhaji Dogara Yaro, whom he fondly called Baba. So, we actually did it for our very own brother, let it be known that the reward for good is always good; we delivered indeed.

“Finally, we congratulate the President-elect, Governor Sanwo-Olu and pray that the pledge for the Arewa Community in Lagos are fulfilled by both the President-elect and Governor Sanwo-olu. This is also a confirmation that both the Sarkin Hausawa and Sarkin Fulani are on the side of Progressives. A very important philosophy in this life is embodied in a popular saying that to whom much IS given, much is expected” he said.