Group cautions Nigerians against truncating democracy

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

A group, Yoruba Commitment Leaders (YCL), has called on people of Yoruba extraction and other well meaning Nigerians that they should not be allowed to be used in truncating the nation’s democracy.

The group, in a statement signed by Otunba Tayo Onayemi and nine others, appealed to leaders and elders in the country to demonstrate restraint and show a deep sense of responsibility befitting their offices and ages bereft of colonial semblances.

The group recalled that there was conscious plan by some people to cause trouble through street protests in order to scuttle the swearing-in ceremony of the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

It added that, “Operatives of the DSS has confirmed this and the federal government has taken decisive steps in this regard”.

“Yoruba and well meaning Nigerans should not allow themselves to be used as cannon fodders”, the statement said.

It advised that, “Nigerians in general should have hope that Tinubu, having made a rendezvous with his destiny, has no loftier goal than go down the history lane as the best administrator of modern Nigeria. We should expect the best from him. He told us in unmistakable terms that he will not fail to deliver on his good promises”.

“We emphasise that having gone through so much pain to register our collective voice, the mandates freely given should be respected, subject to judicial pronouncements on litigation. Nothing more or less conforms with the provisions of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria”.

“We implore all and sundry, especially our leaders and elders to demonstrate restraint and show a deep sense of responsibility befitting their offices and ages bereft of colonial semblances”.

“We are painfully aware that old age as recently demonstrated does not necessarily translate to wisdom and good manners in some cases”.

“All the same, let us help one another to caution those who routinely let down their guards! Those who want Nigeria as the extension of their corridors are still waiting in the wings”.

The group, which consists of leaders of twelve Yoruba Nation agitation groups, commended all Nigerians, especially members of the Northern Progressive Governors for the perseverance and doggedness exhibited during the last general elections.

The group expressed displeasure at the discordant voices emanating from Afenifere, that bastion of Yoruba resilience.

“Curiously, the body has been uncharacteristically silent on the Yoruba Nation agitation. We shall for now, refrain from giving an opinion on recent developments within the body, particularly on the recently concluded elections”.

“The Adebanjo faction of Afenifere should face the Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu’s swipe at Yoruba race instead of frantically waving to flown aircraft with regards to Asiwaju Tinubu’s Presidency.To say the least, we are disturbed”.

Other signatories of the statement included Omooba Adekunle Odunmorayo, Dr. Kayode Olunuga, Barr.Akeem Aponmade, Chief Mrs Buky Tunde Oshunrinde, Mrs Sola Maja, Otunba Niyi Sodiya, Asoju Oba Mike Adesanya, Aare Dr. Kunle Oshodi, Dr Stephen Olutoki, Chief Diran Bamigbopa and Captain Wale Opanuga Rtd.