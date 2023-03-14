Group cautions against politicising Akere Market fire incident

*Seeks 2nd term for Sanwoolu

By Tunde Oso

A support group, No Alternative to Tinubu (NATT 2023) has cautioned political parties, groups or individuals against imputing politics in the fire incident at Akere market, Ajegunle Lagos where multi-million naira worth of spare parts and other goods were razed last week.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos yesterday, National Co-ordinator of NATT 2023, Mr. Vincent G. Uba, said it stands logic in the head to blame the state government of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu or the All Progressives Congress, APC for the fire.

According to Uba, “The governor understands and appreciates the economic benefits of the presence of foreign traders and other business owners in Lagos.

“That is the reason throughout his first four-year term, he has provided conducive environment, incentives and level-playing ground to all manners of traders to thrive, irrespective of tribe or religion.

Uba wondered, “Of what benefit will it be for him, his supporters or anyone for that matter, to burn down such a market or any other one for that matter. Rather, such a disaster would be a setback to the state as it loses the internal revenue accruing from the market.

NATT 2023 used the occasion to appeal to Lagos citizens to vote for Governor Babajide SanwoOlu to enable him complete the developmental projects he has embarked upon in the state.

“Voting for Sanwo-Olu would ensure that the development chain of modern Lagos founded by Bola Tinubu is not broken, giving the opportunity to finish what he has started,” he said.

According to Uba, “It does not do anyone any good to turn back the wheel of progress by asking the sitting governor to give way for another person, who is not experienced and probably not well-prepared for the job.”