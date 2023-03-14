Group blasts LP’s Rhodes-Vivour over campaign promise

By Rotimi Ojomoyela, Ado-Ekiti

Yoruba Leaders of Thought has described as fraudulent the promise made by the Labour Party gubernatorial candidate in Lagos State, Mr Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour to make N60,000 as minimum wage if elected in Saturday’s election.

The group, in a statement by its national secretary, Mr Bayo Aina, which was made available to newsmen in Ado-Ekiti on Tuesday, stated that the minimum wage proposed by the candidate was not only unrealistic but an attempt to hoodwink Lagosians into voting for Labour Party in the election.

Aina, former Chairman of Ekiti Fiscal Responsibility Commission, said the proposed minimum wage runs contrary to the Fiscal Responsibility Act and would deny the state government of funds to run critical sectors of the economy.

The group led by an elder statesman, Prince Tajudeen Olusi, explained that Rhodes-Vivour was making the promise out of ignorance of the Fiscal Responsibility Act and it shows he is not deep about governance in the country.

The Fiscal Responsibility Act, he explained is meant to provide for prudent management of the nation’s resources, ensure long-term macro-economic stability of the national economy, secure greater accountability and transparency in fiscal operations within a medium-term fiscal policy framework

According to him ” The candidate to have proposed to spend so much and increase recurrent expenditure by more than 30%, without indicating how the impact on the capital expenditure will be mitigated. Does he propose more taxes ?

“The candidate was not only naive in making unrealistic promises, but he was also reckless and unintelligent to have proposed to go contrary to the Fiscal Responsibility Act.”

He noted that implementing the 60,000 minimum wages would leave nothing or less for other critical sectors of the economy.

While asking public servants in the state to reject the LP candidate and his greek gift in the Saturday election, he said Lagosians must not make the mistake of electing someone who would not improve their lots in the election

He urged Lagosians to rally around Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and return him for a second term in office.