Grass to Grace: Rising Star, Tobless finds success with Unique Afrovibe Sound

Tobless, the talented Afrobeat artist from Lagos, Nigeria, is making waves in the music

industry with his unique sound and inspiring story of rising from humble beginnings to

success. With his hit track “Rich Man” featuring Seyi Vibez off his debut EP, “Chase,”

Tobless has reached over 6 million streams on music platforms.

Growing up in a small community in Lagos, Tobless knew from a young age that he

wanted to pursue music, but faced numerous obstacles on his journey. However, with

hard work, determination, and a unique sound that blends Afrobeat and street culture,

Tobless has quickly made a name for himself in the industry.

Tobless’ debut EP “Chase” has received critical acclaim, with “Rich Man” featuring Seyi

Vibez quickly becoming a fan favorite. The track is an infectious blend of upbeat

Afrobeat rhythms and poignant lyrics that tell the story of Tobless’ journey from humble

beginnings to success.

“Rich Man” has been a runaway hit, garnering over 6 million streams on music

platforms and earning Tobless a dedicated fan base. The track’s success is a testament

to Tobless’ unique sound and inspiring story, which has resonated with fans around the

world.

As Tobless continues to rise in the music industry, he remains committed to his roots

and to inspiring others to follow their dreams. His story is a testament to the power of

hard work, determination, and a unique vision, and serves as an inspiration to aspiring

artists everywhere.

For more information on Tobless and his music, follow him on social media.

Instagram: @iam_tobless_rg

Twitter: @ToblessRg

Listen To “CHASE