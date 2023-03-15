INEC distributes election materials across Lagos

By Olayinka Ajayi

Ahead of the Saturdays governorship elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Wednesday obtained and distributed sensitive and non sensitive election materials across the 20 Local Government Areas, LGAs in Lagos.

Addressing newsmen during the distribution, INEC, Lagos Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC, Mr. Olusegun Agbaje noted that ” as the election for governorship and States House of Assembly approaches, in Lagos state, we have about 40 constituencies where we are going to conduct election on Saturdays.

“Our materials would be escorted by security agents to ensure its safety ahead of the election.”

Asked why party political parties agent were not present, he said” We told them we are commencing by 9 a.m , this is 10:30, it only the PDP agent that is on ground.

Asked on the assurance of results being transmitted immediately from the polling units to IREV, Agbaje posited that ” States INEC offices cannot assure transmission of results from the polling units to IREV, the deal is the national head quarters.

And the national head quarter has consistently assured that all the errors made during the presidential election would be rectify and there would be no hitch or glitch again.

Asked if he can assure lagosians of free, fair and credible elections, he added saying: “By the grace of God. Election are won and lost at the polling unit, RECs cannot influence any election, all the REC does is to seat by the returning officer at the State office and at the end of the day the collation officer and the returning officer would declare the winner.

“Also, if those hoodlums going round do not disrupt some polling units. Where they bypass the BVAS, nothing would be recorded for all the parties in that very unitnd where there’s violence, it is cancelation and we are not going back to conduct the election. Also our security agents would engage on motorized patrol to deter hoodlums from disrupting the process.’