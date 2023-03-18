Governorship/ state assemblies elections

Good morning to you and welcome to Vanguard, the dependable news source. Today is the governorship and states’ houses of assembly elections. Earlier scheduled for March 11, it was postponed to today, March 18.

We’ll, as usual, bring you live updates on the elections from across the country, in exciting briefs, pictures and videos.

Voters will be electing new governors and their deputies in 28 states and representatives for 993 state houses of assembly constituencies in the 36 states.

Two other elections will hold. One is the Enugu East senatorial district election, while the second is the Esan Central/Esan West/Igueben federal constituency of Edo State. They are not supplementary but main elections that could not be held earlier.

Governorship elections are not holding in Anambra, Bayelsa, Edo, Ekiti, Imo, Kogi, Osun and Ondo, as polls to the offices of governors of the states are held off-cycle and not part of the general election.

Stay with us for from-the-scene updates…