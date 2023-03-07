Governorship poll: Youth group drums support for LP

The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders, (COSEYL) has called on Nigerians to vote in candidates of the Labour Party (LP) in the March 11 Governorship and State Assembly elections.



COSEYL, a socio-political youth pressure group, said this in a statement signed by its President, Mr Goodluck Ibem and made available to newsmen in Owerri, on Tuesday.



He called on residents of Lagos to replicate last Saturday’s support for the LP by ensuring they vote for Mr Gbadebo Rhodes Vivour and the party’s House of Assembly candidates, for good governance and transformational leadership.



” We call on Nigerians living in Lagos to come to out en masse and vote for the LP Governorship candidate, Arch. Gbadebo Patrick Rhodes-Vivour and LP’s State House of Assembly candidates.

” Rhodes-Vivour is coming on board fully prepared to deliver quality democracy dividends . His antecedent clearly shows that he is a man of his words and he never reneges on his promises.



” He is a man who believes in justice and fair play which is why is stood firmly with Nigerian youths even during the Endsars protest. Nigerian youths will never forget “, he said.



He, however, condemned rumours of alleged plans to assassinate Rhodes-Vivour adding that the country would be risking anarchy if anything untoward happened to the LP’s candidates.



He advised political thugs to desist from fermenting trouble while urging the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure transmission of results from the polling units to the INEC portal or IREV immediately after counting of votes.