Governorship Poll: APC advises Makinde to brace up for imminent defeat

Governor Seyi Makinde

By Adeola Badru

Following the emergence of Asiwaju Bola Timubu, the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, as the president-elect, the party in Oyo State, has advised Governor ‘Seyi Makinde to prepare for his imminent defeat in the March 11, governorship election.

The Director-General, Asiwaju Tinubu-Shettima Coalition for Good Governance, (ATSCGG), Barr. Adebayo Shittu, gave the advice, yesterday, during a press conference held at his office in Ibadan.

Shittu, in the press conference, themed: “Whither Oyo State 2023,” noted that APC in the state after the glorious victory at the presidential and national assembly elections, had gone to refine its trajectory to guarantee equally over-whelming and undulatory victory and triumph over the main opponent and the current governor.

He said: “It would be recalled that Oyo State, as one of the foremost Yoruba States, had always been ruled by progressive parties under different names and colours.”

“However, the State fell into bad times under the last administration of the late Sen. Ishaq Ajimobi (of blessed memory). Unfortunately, he could not manage well the APC primaries for local governments, state assembly, the gubernatorial and national assembly.”

“Consequently all party members who aspired for one position or the other and who were

wrongly disenfranchised decided to leave the party. Apart from exiting the APC, most of them joined Engr. Seyi Makinde and the rival PDP to defeat the APC in the 2019 general elections.”

“This saw the emergence of Seyi Makinde as Oyo State Governor. As God would have it, Seyi Makinde, therefore, got the Oyo State governorship seat without the needed psychological preparation or required political experience.”

“This is someone who had neither been a councillor, a commissioner, a legislator or a political executive at any

level. It was, therefore, very easy for him to prove that experience cannot be purchased from any earthly store.”

“Or, how else do we explain that of all the APC elements who joined forces with him to became governor in 2019, not one of them remains with him till today.”

Shittu pointed out that, the last Saturday presidential and national assembly elections had shown clearly that people in the state have unanimously resolved to completely submit and support APC.

“The results of last Saturday’s presidential and National Assembly elections have shown clearly that our patriotic citizen of Oyo State have unanimously resolved to completely submit and support our great party, the A.P.C. with almost half a million votes for our presidential

candidate, the victory of all three senatorial candidates of our party and ten out of fourteen House of Representative, victory, the A.P.C. is clearly the unrivalled leader among competing political parties in our State.”

“We, are, therefore, assured that with the foregoing results, the state assembly and gubernatorial

The contest on March 11 would be a walk-over for our great party, the APC,” Shittu boasted.