Governorship Election: Kwara SDP declines merger against APC

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

Against the backdrop of the directive by the Peoples Democratic Party in Kwara state last week, that all opposition parties in the state would form a coalition against the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)in the state for the Saturday governorship election, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has declined involvement in such merger.

Presidential candidate of the party, Prince Adewole Adebayo speaking with journalists after a meeting with SDP leaders and supporters in Ilorin on Monday, said that the SDP is in the race to win elections, “not only in Kwara state but across the country”.

“What are we merging for? We’re here to make a difference. So that Nigerian people can see the difference between black and white. We’re not trying to mix black and white to get grey and confuse them further. People are entitled to make choices.

“SDP wants to be in government, to be consistent and available for the people. So, when people realize the need to deal with poverty, insecurity and the rights of Nigerian citizens, then we would stop rotating poverty, insecurity, and rigging all around. Any of the good political parties can join SDP to move the country better, but forget it, we are not joining any political party.”

He added that “Next election is for the SDP to win. With our unity, coupled with our hard work, we can move a mountain. March 11 will mean victory for us”.

Adebayo who expressed reservation about the outcome of the presidential election said Nigeria will not move forward until all the stakeholders recognize the need to fight poverty and insecurity.

“Honesty is very important. Any process without honesty will shatter in the end and no one will enjoy it. The winner nor the losers are enjoying it. Nigerians are looking for leadership and governance. But it’s crisis we’re getting.

“It would have been better for INEC, and law enforcement agencies to be loyal to the country and people should not sell their votes. We knew all along one person would win, but it would have been better if the process is clean. But in the end, we have to have government going on. We need continuity in the country and we can sort out other issues after that”.

The SDP chairman in the state, Alhaji AbdulAziz Adebayo, also corroborated the presidential candidate and the state’s gubernatorial candidate on the merger issue, saying the SDP was not contemplating any alliance with any party ahead of the gubernatorial poll.