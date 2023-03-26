Governors-elect get Certificates of Return Wednesday – INEC

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has said it would start issuing Certificates of Return to Governors-elect, Deputy Governors-elect and States Assembly members as from Wednesday to Friday this week.

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman of its Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye disclosed this in a statement in the early hours of Sunday.

He said the Commission met on Saturday 25th March 2023 and deliberated on a wide range of issues including the issuance of Certificates of Return to those elected during the Governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections conducted by the Commission on 18th March 2023.

According to him, by the provisions of Section 72(1) of the Electoral Act 2022, the Commission is mandated to issue a certificate of return within 14 days to every candidate who has been returned elected under the law.

“Pursuant to the above provision, the Commission has fixed Wednesday 29th, Thursday 30th and Friday 31st March 2023 for the issuance of certificates of return to Governors and Deputy Governors-elect as well as State Assembly members-elect. The presentation will take place in INEC offices in each State of the Federation

“Specific dates for the issuance of the certificates shall be communicated to those elected by the Resident Electoral Commissioners and Administrative Secretaries of the various States”, Okoye added.