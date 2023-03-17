Governor’s aide, Atigogo wins polling unit for PDP

Senior Special Assistant to the Delta State Governor on Political Matters, Hon. Joshua Atigogo, has won his polling unit for the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in Ugono-Abraka at the governorship election.

In Unit 3, Ward 2, Ugono-Abraka Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State, Atigogo’s polling unit, there were 221 accredited voters.

At the governorship level, PDP won the polling unit with 116 votes followed by APC 48 while APGA polled 46. Also, for the House of Assembly, PDP won the polling unit with 121 votes, APC came second with 30 votes and APGA came third with 24 votes.

Speaking to journalists after the announcement of the results at Ugono-Abraka, Atigogo said the victory was proof of PDP’s outstanding performance in governance and thanked party faithful and Ugono indigenes for their unwavering support.

Atigogo said: “ The victory in my Ward shows that Governor Okowa and PDP has done well in delivering on their campaign promises to Abraka people.

“ Let’s face it, if the PDP has not delivered on its mandate to Abraka people, my people would have not voted against us. The PDP embarked on massive campaign across the 25 local governments and we campaigned with Governor Okowa’s exceptional performance in road construction, quality education, standard primary healthcare delivery, youths, and women empowerment, skills acquisition, Koka exchange flyover bridge, new secretariat among others too numerous to mention.”

Atigogo, who is also a former Delta State House of Assembly aspirant for Ethiope East Constituency, expressed confidence in the party’s victory and assured Deltans of more dividends of democracy when Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborewovri emerges as governor of Delta.