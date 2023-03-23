Governor-Elect: Oborevwori’s wife thanks Deltans for overwhelming support

Oborevwori

Wife of Delta State Governor-elect, Mrs Tobore Oborevwori, has appreciated Deltans for supporting her husband, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, to victory during governorship election, held on Saturday 18th March, 2023.

Rt. Hon. Oborevwori, who was the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, was declared winner of the election on Monday, 20th March, by INEC having scored a majority of the total votes cast.

In a statement after a special thanksgiving held at the Government House Chapel Asaba, Mrs Oborevwori thanked Deltans for trusting the PDP candidate with their votes and having faith in her husband to continue the good works started by the Okowa-led administration.

She noted that the various results from the 25 local government areas, was a reflection of the general acceptance of her husband candidacy by Deltans and also, an approval of the positive impact of the PDP’s administration over the years.

‘’I am grateful to God for giving Deltans this wonderful victory. I thank Deltans for their firm solidarity for PDP and my husband. It has been a long journey but God saw us through.

‘’I commend the women, youths, men and everyone who came out in their numbers to vote on Saturday. This is God’s victory, that is why there is wide spread celebration and peace across the state. I appreciate all those who stood by my husband throughout this period especially, our amiable governor, His Excellency, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, the mother of the state, Dame Edith Okowa, the leadership of the PDP, various support groups and individuals.’’

She assured Deltans that her husband will not fall short of their expectations as he will build on the foundations already laid by Governor Okowa and finish all projects started by this administration.

Mrs Oborevwori, sought the continuous support of Deltans for the current administration to enable it finish strong and for a smooth transition for the incoming government.