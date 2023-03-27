Gov Uzodimma set to launch Universal Health Coverage in Imo

Governor Hope Uzodimma

.

Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma has continued to demonstrate his love for functional State systems in the interest of Imolites as he is set to launch the “ACCESS TO CARE” for Universal Health Coverage (UHC) in Imo State.

The Scheme which is a program under the Imo State Health Insurance Agency (ISHIA) is designed to offer health insurance for the Imo State public servants on one part and then, to the over 66,000 vulnerable enrollees under the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF).

Recall that during the last quarter of 2022, the Governor approved free medical care for Imo workers under the Social Health Insurance Scheme (SHIS) with the vision to provide free medical services to Imo workers at the State and LGA levels.

Under the Universal Health Coverage (UHC), which will be activated with the launching tomorrow, 28th March 2023, the State Government will be investing an initial sum of one billion naira for the scheme to kickstart in earnest.

Individuals and families can take advantage of this scheme by subscribing to applicable cover and enjoying access to a range of medical services.