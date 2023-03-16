Gov polls: Southern Kaduna LP supporters adopt Uba Sani

Senator Uba Sani

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Southern Kaduna Youth Coalition Forum on the platform of Labour Party, (LP) has adopted the gubernatorial candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress, (APC), Senator Uba Sani for the March 18th Governorship and House of Assembly elections.

The group at a press conference held in Kafanchan, the headquarters of Southern Kaduna, on Thursday said they have confidence in him as the best candidate for the Sir Kashim Ibrahim House job come May 29th, 2023.

Addressing newsmen during the event, the National President of the group, Comrade Danjuma Afuwai John, expressed that the same faith ticket should not be seen as a point of argument but as someone with the capacity to lead the people to their promised land.

The group while calling on the good people of Kaduna state to vote for Uba Sani come Saturday, 18th March, stressed that Kaduna state was in dire need of a leader who has the quality to carry everybody along and deliver the dividends of democracy to all.

“It is with great pleasure that we, the leadership of the Labour party Youth Coalition group (Southern Kaduna Wing) want to use this medium to address the good people of Southern Kaduna and the state at large, on the forthcoming governorship election.”

“It is an election that we need to be very careful because whoever becomes the governor of the state would determine the direction where the state goes. It is on this basis that we are calling on the good people of Kaduna state, to have a rethink of who we cast our votes for.”

“Governance in the real sense is completely not religion, neither is it going to be ruled based on religious injunctions but purely constitutional and so whoever emerges the elected governor of the state will strictly be guided by the constitution of the country”.

“Senator Uba Sani as he is known to the people of Kaduna state has all his life being a struggling gentleman, who, has desired to ensure good governance and good neighborliness in all he does.”

“His recent assignment as the Senator representing Kaduna Central and what he has been able to achieve by ensuring the distributions of all that comes his way in his Constituency and beyond is a pointer to the fact that if given the opportunity to serve the people of the state, he will definitely do wonders and within a short time in his four years of leadership, the citizens of the state will no doubt understand that they have made a wise choice.

“The same faith ticket, Muslim-Muslim should not be seen as a point of argument but we are convinced that Senator Uba Sani has proved beyond reasonable doubt that he is for all irrespective of any difference, if given the mandate to lead the state.

“That is why we are calling on the good people of Kaduna state especially our brothers and sisters from Southern Kaduna who are known to voting without any bias to vote for the candidacy of the APC gubernatorial candidate for the unity, peace and development of our state that is in dire need of a leader that has what it takes to ensure absolute peace, unity and equity to all sections of the state.

“We are also calling on the citizens to disregard some social media messages credited to the APC as a means to further divide us along religion, ethnic and sectional lines which is not healthy for the state as we are looking and aspiring for a united state where all work together as a family to be able to achieve what the Almighty plans for us as a people.

“While we are looking for united Kaduna state, we are also not mindful of having a leader that has the foresight to bring all together to be able help ourselves achieve what we desire. United we stand irrespective of any difference, divided we fall because anybody with evil motive will definitely have his or her way to cause confusion in the state.

“Above all, our message is that we strongly believe that Senator Uba Sani has what it takes to carry every part of the state along and ensure things work together for good. Therefore, we call on all our supporters, to go out enmasse and vote for the candidature of Uba Sani and Hadiza Balarabe, as Governor and Deputy Governor respectively.” He said.