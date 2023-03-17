Gov polls: Police to enforce restriction of movement in Kaduna 

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Kaduna State Police Command has ordered strict enforcement of the restriction of movement for Saturday’s gubernatorial and State House of Assembly elections.

The Commissioner of Police on election duty deployed to Kaduna State Command CP Sunday Babaji. ordered for strict enforcement of the restriction of human and vehicular movements into and within Kaduna State in compliance with the directives of the Inspector General of Police during the 2023 Gubernatorial/State House of Assembly General Election scheduled for Saturday 18th March 2023 across the 23 Local Government Areas of the State.

The Command’s spokesman, DSP Sunday Babaji in a statement, stated that

“the General public is hereby informed that the restriction of movement will take effect from midnight (0000hrs to 1800hrs) of Saturday 18th March 2023. It covers all the entry points into the State and within the 23 Local Government Areas. It is equally advised that no large gatherings, campaign or political rallies under whatever guise will be tolerated within the stipulated restriction hours and violators of the said order will be dealt with.”

“The Command is therefore calling on all law-abiding citizens of the State to comply with this restriction order, all eligible voters are allowed to go out and exercise their franchise without fear of intimidation from any quarter. Effective security deployment of over Sixteen Thousand (16,000) Police Personnel has been made to secure all the Polling Units and Collation Centers across the State and a Rapid Response Team situated in all the Local Government Areas to promptly respond to distress calls.:

“It is notwithstanding advised that while the election is ongoing the public should be security conscious of their environment and to report suspicious activities or persons to the nearest security formation or via the Kaduna Police Command designated emergency mobile phone numbers 08075391105 and 07039675856 for prompt intervention.

“The Commissioner of Police thus solicits for understanding from the public as to any inconvenience the restriction might cause”.