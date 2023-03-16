Gov polls: Kano Govt raises alarm over fake election observers

Governor Ganduje

The Kano State Government has alerted security agencies and the general public on the alleged plan to use fake election observers by members of the opposition New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in the state.

The government also alleged that the opposition planned to perpetrate a network of election rigging during the March 18 Governorship and House of Assembly election in the state.

The state Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Malam Muhammad Garba, said this in a statement in Kano on Thursday.

Garba alleged that the NNPP has perfected plans to use bogus election observers to infiltrate polling centres to influence unsuspecting voters and collation centres with a view to having access to the place to commit election malfeasance.

He claimed that out of desperation, the NNPP has cloned the identity of accredited observers by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for more than 150 of its members in the metropolitan area to execute the reprehensible act.

Garba, therefore, called on the public to report any such imposters to the police and also urged security agencies to decisively deal with the situation.