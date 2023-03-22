Gov polls: INEC officials yet to arrive Enugu collation centre 2hrs after schedule

By Idowu Bankole

Officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, are yet to arrive Enugu governorship election collation centre hours after the schedule.

Media reports have it that INEC suspended the collation of results and later announced Wednesday, 22nd, 2023 to begin results collation.

Vanguard observed that the stage is set but no INEC officials are around yet to station the process.

Meanwhile, supporters of LP and PDP are still outside the INEC office, in their separate canopies, happily singing and dancing, and chanting praises of their candidates.

INEC was billed to start this concluding process by 5 pm, yet at 7 pm they are still to begin.