Gov Poll: Lagosians must not risk the unknown – Eko Foundation

By Henry Ojelu

The leadership of the Eko Foundation has urged Lagosians not to risk the temptation to pander to ethnic sentiments by voting for persons with unknown leadership records in the coming Governorship and House of Assembly election in Lagos state.

In a statement signed by its President Prof Wole Smith, SAN, Secretary, Dr. Mobolaji Akerele (FWACP) and Legal Adviser, Mr Lawal Pedro, SAN, the group noted that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has performed well in developing the state and should be supported for a second term.

Part of the statement reads, “The forthcoming Gubernatorial and House of Assembly elections in the state is the focus of Eko Foundation at the moment and we urge the good people of Lagos State to vote for the All Progressive Congress, APC. His Excellency, Governor Babajide Sanwoolu deserves a second term as Governor of Lagos State for his striking and enviable achievements in the administration and development of the state.

“Sanwo-olu’s administration is an inclusive one and over the years, APC has been magnanimous towards all tribes within the state. It is safer to go with the benevolent APC with a convincing pedigree rather than risk the unknown. We urge the good people of Lagos State to vote for progress, continuity, consolidation and sustainability.”

The group also condemned the recent provocative statements by a particular tribe to foment trouble in the state noting that their claim to Lagos State is self-deceit and illusion.

“We observe with dismay, the unguarded and provocative utterances of members of a particular tribe in Lagos State who are bent on destabilizing the equilibrium and peace in Lagos State as well as to cause mayhem to truncate free and fair elections in Lagos State on March 11 2023.

“We condemn their threat of violence in very strong terms and regard their malicious claims to Lagos State as self-deceit and illusion. Every ethnic group in Lagos State has been accommodated and given unfettered access to the resources of the State notwithstanding non-reciprocity on the part of the said belligerent members of the said tribe in their home state.

“An enabling environment made their businesses thrive and berthed Alaba market, Ladipo market, and Computer village at Ikeja, to mention but a few. Many of them had land allocated to them by the State in choice areas at affordable consideration and were allowed to participate in the running of the State as Commissioners, Local government Chairmen and Counsellors.

“Lagos State undoubtedly made members of this tribe, and they ought to be grateful and reciprocate the good gestures by supporting the APC government of Lagos State.

“We congratulate His Excellency, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu on his election as the next President of Nigeria and notes that APC lost Lagos State to the opposition Labour party due to the disenchantment of the indigenes with their wrongful marginalization by the government of Lagos State; lack of popularity of the Governor’s political appointees and anointed candidates for election who were unable to deliver their polling units/wards to the party; and campaign of calumny by our benefactors.”