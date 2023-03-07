Gov election: Outrage greets Gov Umahi’s condemnation of ‘excess security’ in Ebonyi

Governor David Umahi

Ahead of the 2023 Governorship election in Nigeria scheduled to hold on 11th March 2023, the governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi is currently under fire over his recent comments where he complained of too many security operatives in the state.

In the video shared online, Umahi said ‘the newly posted commissioner of police to the state is not doing his work. He has been here before but he’s not doing his work because he’s just sitting on the fence. The Police IG had given directives that all the security details must come from the Ebonyi State command,.

“It was also agreed amongst all the governorship candidates that the IG’s instruction should be followed but the man (CP) is sitting on the fence and I’ve told him that he’ll be responsible if anything goes wrong.

The governor went on to say, ‘it’s because of these excess operatives, that’s why are being used to rig elections and we have evidence of it’.

Reacting to the governor’s speech, entertainment consultant, Soso Soberekon took to Instagram to say, ‘Police is excess? Politicians with stupid excuses. How will a governor be complaining about excess police security”.

Similarly, nightlife celebrity Cubana Chief-priest also wrote on Instagram, ‘Dave Umahi Dey Accuse Nigerian Police That They Are Sitting On The Fence, So They Are Supposed To Sit With You. His Excellency You Have Done Well For 8 Years, and You Have Also Won Your Senate Election But Your Ambition To Indirectly Do 12 Years As Governor By Installing Your Boy As Governor Is Greed It’s Our Dear State Not Yours, The Cars You Bought For Them Is From State Money Not Yours Please Stop The Intimitation & Harassment Of The Police Force & The People And Allow The Will Of The People To Prevail’.

He added that ‘Prince Ifeanyi Codii Is Coming Just Allow The Will Of God To Happen Stop The Threat, Stop The Harassment Stop The Intimidation Ebonyi Is Owned By Ebonyians Not Umahi, Stop Intimidating The Police, This Thing Called Power Is So Sweet But Its Also Transient, Don’t Personalize It. Be Calm, Be Humble As We Wait For The Will Of Ebonyians’.

