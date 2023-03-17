‘Gov Abiodun, not my enemy,’ Okupe speaks on alleged romance with APC

The former Director-General of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council, Doyin Okupe has reacted to a viral video that stirred insinuation that he’s sees hobnobbing with Governor Dapo Abiodun of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Okupe, who was a vehement critic of the APC during the lead-up to the 2023 elections, said that in politics, opponents are not enemies but competitors.

He stressed that he is not one given to politics of enmity based on political differences.

Okupe said this in a tweet on Wednesday.

“I don’t play politics of enmity based on political differences.A political opponents are not enemies but Just competitors. many pdp & apc chieftains are personal friends & long standing associates.Femi gbajabiamila was special guest of honour at my book launch.His mum is my aunt.