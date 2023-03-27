Gospel Got Voices Concert: Judges unveiled for grand finale

All is now set for the grand finale of the much talked about “Gospel Got Voices Concert” as the organizers have unveiled the list of prominent Nigerians and promoters to serve as judges at the event.

Vital Life Foundation, a Talent-Evangelical outreach organization and organizers of Gospel Got Voices while disclosing the list of judges for this year’s Gospel Got Voices grand finale said “the judges for this year’s grand finale are; renowned talent manager and media/Entertainment entrepreneur, KWEMEZI NDIDI, the C.E.O of Centric Buzz Entertainment and Founder of Gospel Centric.

“Jazz artist, Ob Nelson and Just Faithful. The event which is billed to hold on the 31st of March, 2023 at Rick Rex Event Centre in Benin, will play host to major players in the Gospel music community.

Gospel Got Voices which kick-started last year December is a project presented by the Next Generation Impact, which is a subsidiary of Vital Life Foundation International. Gospel Got Voices is a talent hunt show event that hosts thousands of youths across the globe.

Its mission is geared towards the empowerment of gifted and talented singers with a deliberate strategy of focusing their hearts to the cross which we do believe is the true essence of their potentials, thereby creating visibility and a wide ranging platform that will help contestants impact their world positively.

The organizers say prize money among other pries await various categories of winners. According to the release issued, First Prize winner will go home with the star prize of Three Thousand, Five Hundred U.S.Dollars, $3,500, while second prize winner takes

$2,000, the third placed contender picks $1,000.

Gospel Got Voices talent hunt concert is organised by

Vital Life Foundation, a Non-governmental Organization and a team of ‘Talent Evangelists’ across the world responding to the perfect Love of God through the Art of ‘Worship’ (Service) with their God given talents and gift, and full commitment to God’s Kingdom advancement and community development.