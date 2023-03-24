Google draws Muslims’ attention to prayer tools at Ramadan 

By Juliet Umeh

SEARCH engine giant, Google, has drawn the attention of Muslim faithful’s across the world to some tools on its platform which can make prayers exciting.

This is as the holy month of Ramadan, is observed by Muslims all around the world today. Google says Nigerians, particularly those are Muslims can reflect, pray and commune with one another using its tools including YouTube.

The tech giant said: “With Google Assistant, you can set reminders for prayer times throughout the day, making it easier to stay on track during Ramadan.

“Simply ask Google Assistant to set a reminder for the next prayer time, and you’ll receive a notification when it’s time to pray. You can customise the reminders to fit your schedule, so you never miss a prayer.”

Also, on Google Lens, it said: “By using the camera on your phone, you can search for a delicious type of dessert you’ve tried at your friend’s house, or find your next favourite decoration item to buy during Ramadan.

“You can open the Google app on your phone, tap on the camera icon, and use Google Lens to snap a photo or screenshot. With Google Lens, you can easily find exact or similar results to shop from or explore for inspiration.

“Google Maps is a valuable tool for finding local mosques and halal restaurants during Ramadan. You can search for mosques in your area or around you and get directions to join in community prayers. You can also search for halal restaurants near you to break your fast with delicious and authentic cuisine.

It added: “Additionally, Google Maps can help you navigate through unfamiliar areas when you are travelling to different cities or countries during Ramadan. With Google Maps, you can plan your Ramadan activities and explore new places with ease. Plus, you can read reviews and ratings from other users to help you make informed decisions about where to go.”