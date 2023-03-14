Gombe guber race: PDP, APC trade words on alleged plot to rig polls

The PDP and APC, Gombe chapter have traded words over alleged plot to rig the Governorship and State House of Assembly polls billed for March 18.

The PDP had alleged that it uncovered an orchestrated plot by the ruling APC to rig the governorship and state house of assembly elections in the state.

The APC on the other hand, said the PDP was coming up with falsehood because they knew they would lose at the polls.

Mr Ayuba Aluke, spokesman of the state’s PDP Campaign Management Council said this at a news conference in Gombe on Tuesday.

Aluke alleged that Gov. Inuwa Yahaya of the state-led APC had perfected plans to compromise the elections in the state to ensure victory for his party and secure his re-election.

He said the PDP had obtained an audio evidence of the alleged plan and had submitted same to the security agencies, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and other concerned stakeholders for necessary action.

Aluke decried the level of desperation by the APC to “win elections at all cost through vote-buying, intimidation and compromising the Bimodal Voter Authentication System (BVAS) to get the result that they want.

“We are lucky to stumble on some information and also to scoop intelligence along the line.

“We have authenticated audio evidence where the current governor of Gombe state under the leadership of the APC is discussing and sharing information with some of his cohorts.

“He (the governor) said that he is working and planning toward rigging, manipulating and also out-smarting the BVAS machines and all the electoral laws.

“This is All in a grand attempt and design to make sure that he returns as the governor of Gombe state by any means.

“This is why we are sharing our concerns as a way of alerting security agencies to take measures to address some of these issues or events that are emerging as we are approaching the election day.”

The PDP campaign spokesperson said his party would continue to take all available legal means toward addressing their concerns while urging its supporters to remain calm while coming out on Saturday to vote massively for the PDP.

In a swift reaction on behalf of the APC, Mr Ismaila Uba-Misilli, the Director, Media and Publicity, APC Campaign Council in the state said the PDP was frightened by the sterling performance of Yahaya.

Uba-Misilli said the PDP had resorted to propagating falsehood against the governor, knowing that they stood no chance at the polls, adding that Yahaya remained a man of peace and progress.

“Earlier, I sent a press statement alerting the public of the plan by PDP to smear the name of the governor through some unscrupulous means.

“As far as we are concerned, there is no plan to rig any election so all these are concussions of facts by the PDP knowing full well that they are bound to lose the election and may not have anything to show to the public.”

Uba-Misilli said the PDP was only peddling falsehood to attract goodwill for themselves or to score political points but “I advise them to face their campaign and woo voters.

“Let them stop propagating falsehood against the governor.

“The governor is a man of peace and one who has so much to show to the public and electorate for them to vote for him.

“The electorate are ready to vote for the governor, in fact, they are willing and ever ready to give him a resounding victory come March 18, 2023.” (NAN)