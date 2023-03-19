Gombe Guber Election: APC leads as INEC announces results

The All Progressives Congress governorship candidate in Gombe State, Inuwa Yahaya, is leading after the announcement of results from six LGAs so far presented.



The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Jibrin Barde of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had so far won in two LGAs while APC won four LGAs according to the results so far announced by INEC on Sunday.

Gombe is currently governed by Inuwa Yahaya of the APC, who is serving a first term.



Collation of the results is being presided over by Prof. Maimuna Waziri, the Vice-Chancellor of Federal University Gashua, Yobe, who is the State Returning Officer for the Governorship Elections in Gombe State.



So far, from the results announced from the six LGAs, APC’s Yahaya polled 124, 949 while PDP’s Barde polled 101, 443, a difference of 23, 506 votes.



Recall that in Shongom LGA, APC polled 13,609 votes, PDP scored 13,412 votes, while in Billiri, APC scored 14,752 votes and PDP 23,066.



In Nafada LGA, APC scored 15,025 votes, PDP 9378 votes; In Balanga APC polled 25341 votes, PDP scored 20085 votes while in Dukku APC polled 35,207 votes, PDP scored 14, 181



The sixth LGA is Kaltungo where APC polled 21015 votes as against PDP’s 21321 votes.



So far, results of Kwami, Funakaye, Gombe, Yamaltu /Deba and Akko LGAs are yet to be announced.

The collation officials are currently on break as collation is scheduled to resume by 4pm.