‘God kept me and my family’, Woli Agba shares near-death experience

Nigerian skit maker and gospel singer, Ayobami Ajewole, popularly known as Woli Agba, has revealed how he and his family members survived a near-death experience at the hands of armed robbers who invaded their house.

In a recent post via his Instagram page, the entertainer expressed gratitude to God for no lives were lost from the incident.

He wrote: “Armed robbers invaded my house. God kept me and my family. Life wasn’t taken. I am grateful to God. And this is my testimony. I was not taken away suddenly. Help me praise God! Give God praise on my behalf my people. ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”